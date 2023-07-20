Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

WWE sees The Judgment Day’s storyline as “the successor” to The Bloodline “in terms of fan interest and longevity”, according to WRKD Wrestling. The Twitter account points to the ratings success of their segments as a reason Judgment Day “will continue to be a center point of shows moving forward”.

AEW held a talent meeting prior to last Saturday’s Collision, per Fightful Select. CM Punk led the meeting, which focused on how Collision has and can continue to differentiate itself from Dynamite: “They went over what was and wasn’t good for Collision, such as finishes, shenanigans and the like.”

The meeting seems to have only been for members of the Collision roster. Fightful says word of the meeting “didn’t make its way to talent who weren’t there or are typically featured on Dynamite more than Collision.”

On Impaulsive, Logan Paul mentioned that LA Knight was the other person he “potentially” could have faced at SummerSlam before WWE settled on the Ricochet match.

In addition to the recently revealed Karmen Petrovic and Izzi Dame, other names WWE’s trademarked recently include Trey Bearhill, Kiyah Saint, Tyriek Igwe, and Tyson Dupont.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.