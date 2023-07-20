Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

BLP Unplugged / National Slampoon’s Wrestling Vacation 2 (July 22)

—Unplugged (12 pm CT)—

Country Air & Ezio Orlandi vs. Dex Royal & Highlight Reel Anakin Murphy vs. Garuda vs. Gaston LaRue vs. Guerrera de Brisenas vs. Percy Drews vs. Victor Analog Ash Benett vs. Rocket Angelo Carter vs. Chase Holliday CPA vs. Dan “the Dad” Adams Trik Davis vs. Xavier Sky Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge) vs. Twist ‘n Flip (Darren Fly & Nate Kobain) Kevin Ku vs. TJ Crawford Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) (c) vs. Latino’s Most Wanted (Koda Hernandez & Sabin Gauge) (BLP Tag Team Championship)

—National Slampoon’s Wrestling Vacation 2 (4:30 pm CT)—

B3CCA vs. Rachel Armstrong Brogan Finlay vs. Crash Jaxon vs. Tre LaMar vs. Vinny Pacifico Levi Everett vs. Sawyer Wreck Myung-Jae Lee vs. Shazza McKenzie Dominic Garrini vs. Mad Dog Connelly Darius Latrell & Trevor Outlaw vs. Matt Brannigan & the Warlord Camaro Jackson vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor Billie Starkz vs. Xia Brookside Calvin Tankman vs. Joshua Bishop (c) (BLP Midwest Championship) Aramis vs. Cole Radrick (c) (BLP Championship)

Black Label Pro are back and bringing you a jam-packed double-header to fill up your Saturday afternoon. Ya got title defenses, ya got established stars, ya got up-and-comers, ya got THE WARLORD!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

Prestige All Rise (July 23, 7 pm ET)

Ace of Space vs. Bobby Orlando & Colin Delaney Jake Crist vs. Robert Martyr Alan Angels vs. Steve Manders Janai Kai vs. Xia Brookside Maki Itoh vs. Trish Adora AKIRA vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Kevin Blackwood vs. Malakai Black Alex Shelley (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham (Prestige Championship)

Prestige are back with their usual star-studded affair this week! Shelley defends against Gresh in a match we could all stand to learn a thing or two from, probably, and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

Flying Solow vs. Nuclear Kaasarole

Well when FIP put this match up featuring the incredibly talented and retired far too soon Peter Kaasa, I knew I couldn’t pass it up!

Alexander Lee vs. Jason Maverick

Hard-hitting falls count anywhere action from Limitless, baby!

Battle Club X Episode 12

Last but not least we’ve got a full episode of TV from Battle Club Pro!

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other "big-time" pro wrestling, there's something out there for you.