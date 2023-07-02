Fantasticamania Mexico results: CMLL battled NJPW with Rocky Romero, Los Ingobernables de Japon, more!

CMLL and NJPW have long had a relationship with luchadores visiting Japan to participate in Fantasticamania shows over the years. Now, CMLL hosted the first Fantasticamania event in Mexico, and NJPW sent stars over to compete.

The Fantasticamania Mexico main event (June 30, 2023) was the culmination of the 20-year feud between Rocky Romero and Volador Jr. Romero first entered Arena Mexico as a member of Los Havana Brothers. His opponent in tag team action was Volador Jr. That was the beginning of what would become a serious feud. Romero secured an armbar on his adversary to win the CMLL World Super Lightweight Championship in 2003. Fast forward to 2023, and Romero was intent to pick up where he left off by winning the CMLL World Historic Welterweight Championship. Volador Jr. earned revenge by winning hair versus hair. At Fantasticamania, Volador Jr. aimed to regain the title from Romero. This was the final showdown.

The CMLL World Historic Welterweight Championship bout was sweet as sugar for Romero. He outwitted Volador Jr. to prevail. When Volador Jr. tried to powerbomb Azucar, the champ countered with an armbar to retain his title.

The highlights of the contest have mucho sazón.

It appears that Romero’s next challenger is already lining up. Mascara Dorada 2.0 wants a piece of the action. Mascara Dorada 2.0 made his debut on this show under the new character. CMLL brought back the mask, which was originally worn by Gran Metalik, and Panterita del Ring Jr. will fill that role. Panterita had his first match under the Mascara Dorada mask at Fantasticamania.

El Desperado represented NJPW as the opponent of Mascara Dorada 2.0. Desperado took the first fall with a back suplex. Mascara Dorada evened the score with an electric chair bomb. Action intensified for the third fall. Mascara Dorada was victorious via shooting star press.

Check out the highlights, especially the third fall with high-flying, powerbombs, and superplexes.

Los Ingobernables de Japon were in action with Tetsuya Naito, Titan, and Bushi representing the tranquilo crew. CMLL sent Mistico, Atlantis Jr., and Soberano Jr. as their squad. Los Ingobernables resorted to dirty tactics for victory. In the third fall, Soberano Jr. accidentally dropkicked the referee. Naito used that opportunity to pop Atlantis Jr. into the air for a kick to the cojones. Los Ingobernables secured the pin to win.

Enjoy the slick highlights of the match.

El Satanico was the guest of honor for the evening to celebrate his 50th year in lucha libre. He wrestled fellow legend Tiger Mask in a lightning match. They battled to a ten-minute time-limit draw.

El festejo de Don Daniel López "El Satánico" termina con un empate en el #MatchRelámpago que ha sostenido con Tiger Mask. El Rudo No. 1 muestra su temperamento y se le va encima al réferi.



#FantasticaManiaMéxico | #njcmll | #ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/GvSQ6e0DjM — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 1, 2023

In other action, Douki & Okumura defeated Capitan Suicida & El Audaz and Las Infernales (Lluvia, Dark Silueta, & Zeuxis) defeated La Jarochita, Stephanie Vaquer, & La Catalina on the undercard.

Lucha! Lucha! Lucha!