Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 12: Week 12 results & Week 13 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the five performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place June 25 - July 1 — Forbidden Door, Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, Fusion, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, Money in the Bank, Collision, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting (tough week, but that’s the way the wrestling scheduling gods made it).

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

He’s not the champ, but we’re still showing respect...

During the week in question, he took out his nemesis twice. That got him the win.

That nemesis (who happens to be WWE’s World Heavyweight champ) and the guy who got the pin in Collision’s second-ever main event started a cavalcade of ties.

Which included AEW’s International champion (for losing a tag match, I guess?) & the NJPW Strong Women’s champ (for advancing in the Owen), the Ass Boys (for helping the Switchblade and linking up with the Bang Bang Gang), and Raw’s returning Sicilian Psychopath & AEW’s recently returned Sociopathic Straight-Edge Jerk (his words, not mine).

Let’s also call this a consolation prize for The Rainmaker, since his Forbidden Door match didn’t go much better than his old co-worker Fergal’s Money in the Bank one.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 12

1. Finn Bálor

2. (tie) Seth Rollins

2. (tie) Jay White

4. (tie) Orange Cassidy

4. (tie) Willow Nightingale

6. (tie) Austin Gunn

6. (tie) Colten Gunn

8. (tie) Tommaso Ciampa

8. (tie) CM Punk

10. Kazuchika Okada

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where Bullet Club Gold and whatever-we-call-the-collection-of-babyfaces-who-feud-with-The Outcasts are now represented in the Top Ten...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending June 24

1. Orange Cassidy - 62.5

2. Seth Rollins - 30

3. Solo Sikoa - 21

4. (tie) IYO SKY - 16

4. (tie) Roderick Strong - 16

4. (tie) Mercedes Moné - 16

7. Jey Uso - 15.5

8. (tie) Jay White - 13.5

9. (tie) Willow Nightingale - 13.5

10. MJF - 13

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. The main things you need to know are you have five spots on your ballot, you can’t put the same person in two of them, but you can split a single or multiple spots between multiple wrestlers. Now...

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!