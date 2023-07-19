Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

WRKD Wrestling says that while no stipulation was announced for Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, one will be added to the match.

There’s speculation Liv Morgan is injured again, as she was spotted wearing a sling following Monday Night Raw this week.

According to WrestleVotes, “there is a feeling of optimism” within WWE regarding Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green as new women’s tag team champions. They could be in for a “substantial run as champions” to “stabilize” the titles.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said WWE is “high on” Bronco Nima and Lucien Price.

Tony Khan said on a media call for the ROH Death Before Dishonor there have been changes to the card, which include the TV championship match, for issues “you wouldn’t believe.”

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.