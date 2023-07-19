Matt Cardona has a plan to save the NWA

Matt Cardona has returned to the NWA.

After six months away, Cardona cut a promo from his palatial estate that aired on the latest episode of NWA Powerrr. The Indy God announced his plan to save the NWA.

Cardona apologized to Billy Corgan, the locker room, and the fans for letting them all down. He let himself down. When Cardona came to the NWA, he promised to be the savior of this company. He did for awhile by becoming the worlds heavyweight champion. It didn’t matter if people watched the NWA. Everyone knew Cardona was the champion. He carried that title around the world with pride.

It all came crashing down when Cardona was injured. He had to relinquish the belt at his own PPV. He lost to Rolando Freeman in his return. Cardona didn’t give up. He climbed back up the ranks for a title shot, and he lost again. But what hurt the most was when his own family turned his back on him. Last time we saw Cardona in the NWA, Mike Knox chokeslammed him through a table.

Cardona had to step away from the NWA to find himself. He had to come up with a plan, and now he has one. Cardona is issuing an open challenge at NWA 75. It doesn’t matter who answers the call, because NWA 75 will be the beginning of chapter two. Cardona made a promise, and he is a man of his word. The Indy God is coming to NWA 75 to save the NWA.

Cardona rattled off a coupe of names of potential opponents, however, I couldn’t help but notice the omission of one wrestler in particular. I’m looking at Bully Ray. They have unfinished business in the NWA.

The feud between Cardona and Bully spans far and wide across the wrestling scene. Bully powerbombed Cardona through a flaming table at the Battleground Championship Wrestling Legends Never Die event earlier this month.

I’m not saying Bully will answer Cardona’s open challenge at NWA 75, but it would be pretty cool if he did.

NWA 75 is a two-night PPV on August 26 and August 27 in St. Louis, MO. The official card so far includes:

NWA 75 Night 1

NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Natalia Markova

NWA World Tag Team Championship: La Rebelion (c) with Vampiro vs. Blunt Force Trauma with Aron Stevens

Mildred Burke Invitational Gauntlet: Ruthie Jay, Samantha Starr, CJ, MJ Jenkins, WOAD, Allysin Kay, Heather Monroe, Sierra, Taylor Rising, and more (winner earns a title shot)

NWA 75 Night 2

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Tyrus (c) vs. EC3

NWA Women’s World Championship: Champion vs. Gauntlet winner

NWA World Tag Team Championship: Champions vs. Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch

NWA also announced several other matches, but they have not specified which night.

NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship: Kerry Morton (c) vs. Colby Corino

NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Thrillbilly Silas Mason vs. Odinson vs. Kratos

NWA World Television Championship: Thom Latimer (c) vs. TBA

NWA Women’s World Television Championship: Kenzie Paige (c) vs. TBA

NWA Women’s World Tag Team Championship: Missa Kate & Madi Wrenkowski (c) vs. TBA

NWA United States Tag Team Championship: Anthony Andrews & AJ Cazana (c) vs. TBA

Matt Cardona open challenge

Tickets are on sale now.

The PPV will be available for viewing through Fite TV.

