 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Triplemania XXXI Mexico City full card: AAA books AEW & Impact wrestlers in title fights

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

AAA is revving up for their biggest show of the year with Triplemania XXXI Mexico City on August 12. The main event features a four-way mask versus hair rivalry. As a hook for fans outside of AAA, there will be AEW and Impact wrestlers competing for championships.

After battling to a draw in the Guerra de Rivalidades tournament final at Triplemania XXXI Tijuana, AAA decided that LA Park, Rush, Psycho Clown, and Sam Adonis will all advance to the mask versus hair main event. Rules of the contest were not disclosed. Dorian Roldán mentioned that the mechanics of the match are still in discussion.

It wouldn’t be a wrestling press conference without fisticuffs. Credit Adonis for being a sly one to start the scrap. Adonis reached over to the coffee table for a bottle of water as a pretense to get closer to Psycho for a cheap shot. Adonis punched Psycho over in his chair and mounted the clown to land more blows. It was pretty funny.

Hijo del Vikingo is fresh off retaining the AAA Mega Championship with a clean win over Kenny Omega. His next title defense will be a four-way against “Speedball” Mike Bailey from Impact, Daga, and Jack Cartwheel. This bout should have marvelous high-flying athleticism, while Daga is more grounded with a technical style.

Earlier in the week, Fenix vacated two AAA championships. That comes in handy for this next match announcement.

QT Marshall is a man around town after beating Pentagon Jr. in an ambulance match. Now, the AEW wrestler has a chance to win gold. QT is included in a four-way for the AAA Latin American Championship against Pentagon, Dralistico, and Brian Cage, also from AEW.

Taya Valkyrie returns to AAA to defend the Reina de Reinas Championship. La Wera Loca is finally honoring her word after promising a title shot back in June 2022 as a reward for Flammer defeating Chik Tormenta in mask versus mask.

The full card for Triplemania XXXI Mexico City on August 12 includes:

  • Mask vs. Hair: LA Park vs. Rush vs. Psycho Clown vs. Sam Adonis
  • AAA Mega Championship: Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Daga vs. Jack Cartwheel
  • AAA Latin American Championship: Pentagon Jr. vs. QT Marshall vs. Dralistico vs. Brian Cage
  • AAA Reina de Reinas Championship: Taya (c) vs. Flammer
  • Legends Match: Negro Casas vs. Nicho El Millonario (aka original Psicosis)
  • Copa Triplemania: Komander, Laredo Kid, Willie Mack, Dave The Clown, Pagano, Aramis, Mr. Iguana, Murder Clown, Arez, Octagon Jr., Myzteziz, Niño Hamburguesa
  • Dalys, Lady Shani, & Sexy Star vs. La Hiedra, Maravilla, & Chik Tormenta

Triplemania XXXI Mexico City will be available for viewing through Fite TV as a single show or a bundle with the other two Triplemania events in 2023.

What’s your take on the card for Triplemania XXXI Mexico City?

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats