Aussie Open are reunited, and it feels so good. Reunited because they understood there’s one perfect fit, and the ROH World Tag Team Championship is it.

Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher are a team once more after Davis was sidelined with an injury. Aussie Open’s first match back will be competing for the ROH tag titles at the Death Before Dishonor PPV on Friday, July 21.

Tony Khan announced the match for Fenix & Pentagon Jr. to defend the belts in a four-way against Aussie Open, Matt Taven & Mike Bennett of the Kingdom, and Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor of the Best Friends.

Aussie Open have held the IWGP and NJPW Strong tag team championships, among several other tag team titles around the world, before becoming All Elite to sign with Tony Khan enterprises. I’d put them as a strong bet to take home the gold. However, being that it is a four-way, it would not be shocking to see any of these teams win the match.

The Death Before Dishonor card currently stands with:

Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Daniel Garcia ROH World Tag Team Championship: Lucha Bros (c) vs. The Kingdom vs. Best Friends vs. Aussie Open

Also of note, Athena was not pleased when learning about her title defense against Willow Nightingale. Stokely Hathaway and Jerry Lynn channeled Judge Joe Brown and Judge Judy to overrule her protests. When Athena tried to go over their heads, Tony Khan agreed with them to make it a unanimous vote from the ROH board of directors. As Big Stoke put it, U-N-animous.

Are you satisfied with how the Death Before Dishonor card is taking shape?