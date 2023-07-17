 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Willie Mack receives world title shot for main event at MLW Fury Road

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Always bet on Willie Mack. El Chocolate Caliente is moving on up the hill in MLW. Mack is in the major leagues getting his turn at bat.

Mack recently earned the #1 contender spot by defeating John Morrison and Lio Rush in three-way action on MLW Fusion.

MLW announced the time and place for Mack’s opportunity at the world title. Mack will challenge Alex Kane for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship at Fury Road on September 3 in Philadelphia, PA. This will be a first-time matchup for both competitors.

MLW

Mack is marked as Kane’s first title defense after the Suplex Assassin dethroned Alexander Hammerstone at Never Say Never. Kane also has the financial backing of Don King supporting the Bomaye Fight Club.

Fury Road will be presented as a live special available for streaming through the Fite+ package on Fite TV.

Are you excited for Alex Kane versus Willie Mack as the main event of Fury Road?

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats