Fenix vacates two AAA championships

Fenix announced that he is vacating two AAA championships. The Mexa King won both the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship and the AAA Latin American Championship at Triplemania XXX Chapter 2 on June 18, 2022. Now, the time has come to relinquish the gold.

Fenix explained that international commitments have complicated his ability to maintain a rhythm of work for AAA. Being a champion isn’t just about the belt. It is very important to leave a legacy for his career. AAA has so much young talent that can carry those titles to build their own legacies. Leaving lucha libre in Mexico is a difficult decision, because that’s where the dream was born and his journey began. This is an emotional but necessary decision. Fenix isn’t saying goodbye to AAA, just see you soon.

Fenix ends his reigns with the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship and the AAA Latin American Championship at 346 days with zero title defenses.