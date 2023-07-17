 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

ROH Women’s World Championship rubber match set for Death Before Dishonor PPV

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

Willow Nightingale is on a high after winning the Owen Hart women’s tournament, and now she has a chance to go even higher. Tony Khan announced that Willow will be the opponent for Athena to defend the ROH Women’s World Championship at the Death Before Dishonor PPV on Friday, July 21.

This will mark the rubber match between Willow and Athena. Round one tore down the house on ROH TV with the Fallen Goddess retaining the ROH women’s title. Round two went Willow’s way in the semifinals of the Owen Hart tournament on Rampage.

Willow isn’t afraid heading into round three. The first time, she learned what it was like to compete against the aggression that Athena brings. Since then, Willow has earned championship winning experience. She will bring her working boots, her smile, and her big hair to the PPV showdown.

Willow also has an unofficial knockout on the champ when she put Athena on her ass following Rampage last week.

The Death Before Dishonor card currently stands with:

  • ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. TBA
  • ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Willow Nightingale
  • ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. TBD (winner of Dalton Castle vs. Shane Taylor)
  • ROH Pure Championship: Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

Are you picking Athena or Willow to win the rubber match?

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats