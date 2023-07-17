Willow Nightingale is on a high after winning the Owen Hart women’s tournament, and now she has a chance to go even higher. Tony Khan announced that Willow will be the opponent for Athena to defend the ROH Women’s World Championship at the Death Before Dishonor PPV on Friday, July 21.

Athena won their first bout in a classic title fight.

Willow won the rematch this week on her way to winning the Owen Hart Cup!

This will mark the rubber match between Willow and Athena. Round one tore down the house on ROH TV with the Fallen Goddess retaining the ROH women’s title. Round two went Willow’s way in the semifinals of the Owen Hart tournament on Rampage.

Willow isn’t afraid heading into round three. The first time, she learned what it was like to compete against the aggression that Athena brings. Since then, Willow has earned championship winning experience. She will bring her working boots, her smile, and her big hair to the PPV showdown.

Willow also has an unofficial knockout on the champ when she put Athena on her ass following Rampage last week.

The Death Before Dishonor card currently stands with:

Are you picking Athena or Willow to win the rubber match?