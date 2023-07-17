Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

WWE will hold a talent tryout in Detroit ahead of SummerSlam, according to PW Insider. Matt Bloom will lead it, and other NXT coaches & staff will be involved as well.

The Wrestling Observer says the belief is Claudio Castagnoli’s opponent for the ROH title at Death Before Dishonor will be revealed on Wednesday. They also say the belief is Athena will defend the women’s title against Willow Nightingale.

Mark Briscoe’s injury will cause “major changes” to Ring of Honor’s plans as he was to be “heavily featured” as one of the brand’s stars, per PW Insider.

Fightful Select notes that Eric Young requested his release and had it granted months ago, which is what allowed him to show up at Impact’s Slammiversary event. He wanted released because he didn’t want to work with Vince McMahon.

Insider says Lio Rush, Subculture, and Jake Something have all signed deals with Impact Wrestling. It’s unclear what the terms are for any of those deals.

Per Fightful, Ian Riccaboni has signed a multi-year contract with AEW to work Ring of Honor and occasionally fill in for Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness as needed.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.