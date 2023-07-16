The Acclaimed scissors Calgary

There may be no one who loves Daddy Ass — and all of The Acclaimed — as much as the fine folks in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

We saw that during this week’s episode of AEW Collision, where the trio showed up and had an absolute blast interacting with the crowd. They always do, of course, but Daddy Ass, in particular, seemed to be really loving it. I’m tickled pink by the way he was laughing so hard and so clearly having so much fun while throwing it to Max Caster so they could make the announcements they were there to make.

The first:

Yes, they’ll be headed to Royal Rampage next Friday. But that’s not all! They’ll also be back next Saturday for Collision, and this time for a title match:

The House of Black scored a squash victory on Collision this week while Andrade El Idolo made clear he’ll stop at nothing to get at Malakai Black. We’ll see if that ongoing issue plays into the trios title match next week.

