Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 12: Week 14 results & Week 15 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the five performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place July 9-15 — Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, Fusion, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, Collision, Battle of the Belts, Slammiversary, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting (tough week, but that’s the way the wrestling scheduling gods made it).

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

How can you not rock with this dude?

Achieving the goal of winning a title in Korakuen edged out an Uce achieving his fullest Main Event form.

Turning on Ronda Rousey got a little more love than another of Independence Day’s new champs.

The Bang Bang Gang has impressed on Collision, and we were also impressed by the man who led Dark Order to an upset victory on Rampage.

Even though she’s no longer with MMM, someone still titillates the juices of our guilty pleasures.

AEW’s International champ didn’t even have a win during the week in question and still picked up two points.

The guy right behind him did get a win, but seems we deducted a point for getting choked out.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 14

1. Eddie Kingston

2. Jey Uso

3. Shayna Baszler

4. Giulia

5. Jay White

6. Evil Uno

7. Juice Robinson

8. Maxxine Dupri

9. Orange Cassidy

10. CM Punk

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where Jey & Jay made some moves...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending July 8

1. Orange Cassidy - 68

2. Jey Uso - 34.5

3. Seth Rollins - 30

4. IYO SKY - 25

5. Solo Sikoa - 21

6. Jay White - 19.5

7. (tie) Roderick Strong - 16

7. (tie) Mercedes Moné - 16

9. Damian Priest - 14

10. Willow Nightingale - 13.5

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. The main things you need to know are you have five spots on your ballot, you can’t put the same person in two of them, but you can split a single or multiple spots between multiple wrestlers. Now...

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!