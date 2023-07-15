QT Marshall explains why he hates Pentagon Jr.

QT Marshall has been stalking Pentagon Jr. in AAA, and they will settle the beef in an ambulance match at Triplemania XXXI Tijuana on July 15. This feud might seem out of left field since QT has yet to compete in a AAA ring. Thankfully, QT explained his reasons for hating Penta. And honestly, these videos from QT are gold.

QT kidnapped Pentagon Jr. to tie the luchador to a chair as he explained his hatred, like a movie villain. QT is one of Tony Khan’s right hand men in AEW, so he was present for Penta’s contract negotiations. QT was insulted by Penta’s request for him to leave the room. The disrespect continued when Penta refused a singles match against QT, because he didn’t think QT was on his level. Since that moment, QT has made it his mission to embarrass and humiliate Pentagon Jr. When QT ripped off the tape over his enemy’s mouth, Penta blurted out curse words in Spanish. QT responded by spraying Penta in the eyes and hammering him on the head with a trashcan lid. QT shoved the luchador over still tied to the chair as he left the room.

.@QTMarshall ha revelado toda la verdad de su odio hacia @PENTAELZEROM



¿Mañana cobrará venganza en #TriplemaniaXXXI Tijuana?



Compra tus boletos ️ https://t.co/DM0QkqOhT2



En vivo por @canalspace - 20hrs (Tijuana) / 21hrs (CDMX) pic.twitter.com/NuCn4TLP49 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) July 15, 2023

QT continued by putting himself over as one of the greatest professional wrestlers in the world with one of the greatest minds in the history of the sport. He has done things the right way behind the scenes in AEW. QT hasn’t partaken in backstabbing politics or pushing for himself. Now, it is his turn to put himself on a pedestal to show the world how dangerous he can be. QT has nothing to lose and everything to gain. Nothing in his career will compare to stepping on the Triplemania stage for the first-ever ambulance match in AAA.

#TriplemaníaXXXI means more to me than anyone will ever know. Countless years preparing for an opportunity like this to be presented on the biggest stage! @luchalibreaaa & @PENTAELZEROM are in store for something they’ve never seen before. #MARSHALLMANIA @robertpeakfilm pic.twitter.com/dbGxYwAgK4 — QT Marshall (@QTMarshall) July 14, 2023

Did QT Marshall sell you on seeing this ambulance match?

The card for Triplemania XXXI Tijuana on July 15 includes:

AAA Mega Championship: Hijo del Vikingo (c) (with Don Callis) vs. Kenny Omega

Hijo del Vikingo (c) (with Don Callis) vs. Kenny Omega Guerra de Rivalidades: LA Park & Rush vs. Psycho Clown & Sam Adonis (losers advance to mask versus hair finale at Triplemania XXXI Mexico City on Aug. 12)

LA Park & Rush vs. Psycho Clown & Sam Adonis (losers advance to mask versus hair finale at Triplemania XXXI Mexico City on Aug. 12) Ambulance Match: Pentagon Jr. vs. QT Marshall

Pentagon Jr. vs. QT Marshall Team Chilango vs. Team Baja: Negro Casas, Chessman, Argenis, & Daga with ambassador Azcino vs. Nicho El Millonario, Damian 666, Rey Horus, & Xtreme Tiger with ambassador Brandon Moreno

Negro Casas, Chessman, Argenis, & Daga with ambassador Azcino vs. Nicho El Millonario, Damian 666, Rey Horus, & Xtreme Tiger with ambassador Brandon Moreno Vengeance Match: Vampiro, Jack Evans, & Aramis vs. Pagano, Bestia 666, & Mecha Wolf

Vampiro, Jack Evans, & Aramis vs. Pagano, Bestia 666, & Mecha Wolf Mexico vs. The World: Dalys, Lady Shani, & Sexy Star vs. Kamille, Viva Van, & Natalia Markova

Dalys, Lady Shani, & Sexy Star vs. Kamille, Viva Van, & Natalia Markova Copa Triplemania: Willie Mack, Mr. Iguana, Jack Cartwheel, La Hiedra, Flammer, Myzteziz Jr., Puma King, Niño Hamburguesa, Dinamico, Gringo Loco, Laredo Kid, Taurus, and a surprise luchador

Cartel completo para #TriplemaníaXXXI Tijuana



Los boletos están por agotarse



15 de Julio

⌚️ 6 PM

️ Estadio de los @TorosDeTijuana



️ https://t.co/DM0QkqOhT2 pic.twitter.com/CprWxytBQf — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) July 11, 2023

Triplemania XXXI Tijuana will be available for viewing through Fite TV as a single show or a bundle with the other two Triplemania events in 2023.