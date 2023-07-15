Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian “double confirmed” that AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in London will be a pay-per-view event and at least available for purchase on Bleacher Report. Zarian believes there will be “some sort of bundle” for a combo purchase of that event on Aug. 27 as well as the All Out pay-per-view one week later.
- In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer writes that WWE’s decision-makers “don’t see it as a big deal” to beat Sami Zayn because “they always saw Zayn as just a guy, who got over as a fluke.”
- Regarding AEW’s list of moves that require approval from above, one AEW wrestler told The Observer that “you won’t see any changes that would be noticeable” because the wrestlers have already been telling the producers about those moves.
- The Observer also notes that Brian Pillman Jr., whose AEW contract recently expired, was training at the WWE Performance Center on July 13. WWE sources told Fightful that the company had “immediate interest” when Pillman became a free agent, but he currently remains unsigned.
- PW Insider says Eric Young was spotted at the Detroit airport yesterday afternoon, making it seem more likely that he will be Scott D’Amore’s mystery partner at tonight’s Impact Slammiversary event. In that scenario, it would mean he’s not under contract with WWE.
