Here’s the latest on Mercedes Moné’s return & future plans

Since New Japan Pro-Wrestling confirmed that Mercedes Moné injured her ankle in the main event of their May 21 Resurgence show in Long Beach, we haven’t heard much about what’s going on with the former Sasha Banks’ pro wrestling career*.

The injury changed New Japan’s plans for the Strong Women’s title Moné was supposed to beat Willow Nightingale for before she got hurt. It may have cost us a Forbidden Door match, and likely changed whatever plans AEW may have had to use the Legit C.E.O. this summer.

So what is next for Mercedes in or around the squared circle? Well, PWInsider says she’ll be backstage at Impact Slammiversary tomorrow (July 15). That’s certainly so she can support her good friend Trinity as she challenges Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts championship. The duo once known as Boss ‘n’ Glow has made it a point to be there for each other for as many of their post-WWE matches as they possible can. NJPW works with Impact a lot... could we see Moné appear to celebrate with her girl if Trin wins?

If not, it’s not clear when she’ll be back in a ring. Per the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that information is either unknown or a closely guarded secret at New Japan. The promotion knows what Mercedes will be doing when she is able to return, though:

“Even people who you would think need to know don’t know the exact time line for a Mercedes Mone return. The plan right now is that when she returns, she will face Giulia for the New Japan Strong title.”

Stardom’s Giulia beat Nightingale for the Strong belt earlier this month at Independence Day. She & Moné were laying the groundwork for a feud online prior to the latter’s injury.

That should be pretty awesome... whenever it happens.