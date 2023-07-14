Kenny Omega is set to challenge for the championship that he never lost in the main event of Triplemania XXXI Tijuana on July 15. Omega will do battle with Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship. Omega better beware, because the Invisible Hand is also coming to AAA. Don Callis wants to make sure Omega does not succeed.

Tony Schiavone wanted to get word with Vikingo to hype the AAA match when Callis walked out of the luchador’s dressing room. Callis claimed that he shared the secret recipe to beat Omega. Dandy Don the fashion icon noted how Omega is 0-4 in big matches since his betrayal. Callis wants to make sure the record becomes 0-5 on Saturday night. The Invisible Hand will be coming to Tijuana to help Vikingo.

Desde el backstage de @AEW, @TheDonCallis ha revelado que estará en #TriplemaniaXXXI Tijuana este sábado



Y le manda una amenaza a @KennyOmegamanX



️ https://t.co/DM0QkqOhT2



EN VIVO por: @FiteTV - 18:30hrs (Tijuana) / 19:30hrs (CDMX) pic.twitter.com/I292KtJdc7 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) July 14, 2023

This is an interesting development. I’m really curious how AAA manages to craft this story with Callis’ presence at Triplemania. In general, all foreigners are bad guys when visiting AAA in Mexico. Of course Omega will receive some support since he is the god of professional wrestling, but he is clearly the heel in this situation against the popular babyface Vikingo.

Callis has no current history with Vikingo on screen for AAA, so it will appear odd that he’s suddenly palling around with the champ on this evening. And then there are the crossover alignments for the AEW storyline. Does this imply Vikingo would be turning heel on screen in AEW? Will Konosuke Takeshita be in Tijuana to help Callis make sure Omega loses? Are AAA fans even aware of all these ramifications revolving around the AEW story?

Intrigue is abound.

The card for Triplemania XXXI Tijuana on July 15 includes:

AAA Mega Championship: Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Kenny Omega

Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Kenny Omega Guerra de Rivalidades: LA Park & Rush vs. Psycho Clown & Sam Adonis (losers advance to mask versus hair finale at Triplemania XXXI Mexico City on Aug. 12)

LA Park & Rush vs. Psycho Clown & Sam Adonis (losers advance to mask versus hair finale at Triplemania XXXI Mexico City on Aug. 12) Ambulance Match: Pentagon Jr. vs. QT Marshall

Pentagon Jr. vs. QT Marshall Team Chilango vs. Team Baja: Negro Casas, Chessman, Argenis, & Daga with ambassador Azcino vs. Nicho El Millonario, Damian 666, Rey Horus, & Xtreme Tiger with ambassador Brandon Moreno

Negro Casas, Chessman, Argenis, & Daga with ambassador Azcino vs. Nicho El Millonario, Damian 666, Rey Horus, & Xtreme Tiger with ambassador Brandon Moreno Vengeance Match: Vampiro, Jack Evans, & Aramis vs. Pagano, Bestia 666, & Mecha Wolf

Vampiro, Jack Evans, & Aramis vs. Pagano, Bestia 666, & Mecha Wolf Mexico vs. The World: Dalys, Lady Shani, & Sexy Star vs. Kamille, Viva Van, & Natalia Markova

Dalys, Lady Shani, & Sexy Star vs. Kamille, Viva Van, & Natalia Markova Copa Triplemania: Willie Mack, Mr. Iguana, Jack Cartwheel, La Hiedra, Flammer, Myzteziz Jr., Puma King, Niño Hamburguesa, Dinamico, Gringo Loco, Laredo Kid, Taurus, and a surprise luchador

Triplemania XXXI Tijuana will be available for viewing through Fite TV as a single show or a bundle with the other two Triplemania events in 2023.