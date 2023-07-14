Samoa Joe is the King of Television, and he needs competition for the Death Before Dishonor PPV on July 21. ROH hatched a plan to determine the next challenger by holding a four-man tournament. Dalton Castle, Tony Nese, Shane Taylor, and Shawn Dean were selected to grace the king’s ring. The semifinal matchups took place on ROH TV (July 13, 2023).

TONIGHT on #ROH TV an eliminator tournament will take place for the ROH World TV Championship. The overall winner will get a shot at @SamoaJoe's title on Friday, July 21st at Death Before Dishonor.



Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub on https://t.co/c45XmmE6bl pic.twitter.com/EGX6CnCkBd — ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 13, 2023

First up was Dalton Castle versus Tony Nese. Nese was disgusted by the out-of-shape Canadians in attendance. He canceled the rest of the show so everyone could participate in group training.

Castle interrupted to peacock with The Boys. Castle used his amateur wrestling skills to wear down Nese early on. Mark Sterling distracted the referee and Ari Daivari grabbed Castle’s foot to help Nese get back on track. Castle fired up for a series of suplexes.

Sterling tried to interfere again on the apron, so the Boys beat him off. Nese went for a roll-up, but Castle kicked out and snatched Nese for a Bang-a-rang to win. Castle advances to the tournament final.

On the other side of the bracket Shane Taylor made mincemeat of Shawn Dean. The Captain tried a stick and move strategy, but Taylor was ruthless with body shots to slow Dean down. Dean showed heart fighting back, however, Taylor was out there to make a statement in victory. Taylor pummeled his opponent and finished with a running punch for the winning pin. Taylor advances to the tournament final.

Castle versus Taylor will take place next week on ROH TV. Both have held the ROH World Television Championship in the past. Castle’s reign was a cup of coffee for 20 days in 2021. Taylor’s run was more dominant holding the title for 218 days in 2019. Castle and Taylor have never competed against each other in singles action on the big stage. It should be an interesting style clash.

These two are salivating prospects to challenge Joe. I don’t know who to root for. On one hand, the Dalton Castle experience is full of panache. On the other hand, Taylor would be a holy shit hoss fight against Joe.

Who do you hope emerges victorious in the tournament to challenge Samoa Joe for the ROH World Television Championship at Death Before Dishonor?

Death Before Dishonor will be available for streaming through Fite TV.