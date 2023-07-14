Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- There has been a rumor going around that suggests Ronda Rousey is leaving WWE because she is planning a comeback in UFC. However, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani was told there is “no truth” to the rumor that Rousey is returning to UFC.
- According to Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, WWE is planning for World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to wrestle against Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2023.
- Regarding the rumor that Warner Bros. Discovery wants AEW to expand its PPV schedule, Meltzer heard that it’s “been talked about for a while” but not a done deal.
- Per Meltzer, Brutus and Julius Creed aren’t being called up to the WWE main roster even though they lost a Loser Leaves Town match in NXT. Meltzer said The Creeds actually returned to NXT on this week’s episode; they were hidden under masks pretending to be part of The Schism during the group’s backstage segment with Ivy Nile.
- Fightful heard that AEW’s decision to send out a list of banned moves is seen by many in the company as a necessary “tightening of the screws” as the company grows and expands. PW Insider says wrestlers who violate the protocols will be fined.
