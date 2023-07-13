MLW is bringing back the prestigious and historic Opera Cup tournament for 2023. Davey Boy Smith Jr. aims to bring the trophy back home to the Hart family. Stu Hart was the last winner before MLW resurrected the tournament in 2019. The Bulldog will have stiff competition with former ROH champions among the field.

MLW revealed the 2023 Opera Cup tournament bracket. This year’s version is cut down to four competitors. Davey Boy will battle Calvin Tankman in one semifinal, and Tracy Williams will duke it out with Tony Deppen in the other semifinal. The action begins next week on MLW Fusion, airing July 20.

Davey Boy has primarily found championship success in tag teams winning numerous titles across the world. Smith won the 2019 Opera Cup to make his family proud. Tankman is a former MLW tag champ with EJ Nduka. He competed in the 2021 Opera Cup advancing to the semifinals. The Bulldog holds the career edge over Heavyweight Hustle with a win in their only previous singles bout at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 4 in 2021.

Williams is a former TV champion and tag team champion in ROH. Deppen is also a former ROH TV champion. In fact, it was Deppen who took the title from Williams in 2021. This matchup will be the first Opera Cup for both competitors.

This year’s tournament will crown the fourth winner under MLW’s watch. Smith triumphed in 2019, Tom Lawlor got filthy to win in 2020, and Davey Richards howled like a wolf to take home the glory in 2021.