Rumors for the Day:
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- AEW has been in talks with Warner Bros Discover for months about extending their media rights deal, according to Fightful Select’s sources at WBD. An announcement on one with “huge money increase for AEW” could be announced this summer or fall.
- WBD is said to be very happy with AEW, “especially the flexibility they’ve provided with adding and subtracting shows, providing different kinds of content, and working around preemptions and network changes.”
- Another Fightful report on the negotiations says WBD wants AEW to expand their PPV schedule, possibly to where they’re running one per month. Nothing is finalized, including whether the events would be sold individually or be added to the Max streaming service, but more PPVs have been discussed.
- A PW Insider source at WWE chalked up the disagreement after Raw’s main event to everyone at the company being “sensitive” to making sure that they do their part to keep up WWE’s current hot streak.
- While appearing on The Footy with Broden Kelly, Bronson Reed said he’d heard “rumblings” about a WWE tour of Australia this October, but that he believes those have been “nixed”.
