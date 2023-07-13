Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

GCW Now and Forever (July 14, 8 pm ET)

Grim Reefer, Homicide, & Matt Tremont vs. Jimmy Lloyd & Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) Billie Starkz vs. Maki Itoh LuFisto vs. Utami Hayashishita “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. YOSHIHIKO Arez vs. Gringo Loco vs. Komander BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) vs. Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander George South vs. Mance Warner East-West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) (c) vs. the Bookers (Amazing Red & Brian XL) (GCW Tag Team Championship) Blake Christian (c) vs. MAO (GCW World Championship)

GCW are back and they’ve got a huge New York card for us this time, with Speedball taking on YOSHIHIKO, South vs. Warner, MAO challenging for the world title and more!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

Scenic City Invitational 2023 (July 14-15)

—Night One (July 14, 7:30 pm ET)—

Jaden Newman vs. Suge D (Scenic City Invitational First Round Match) Eli Knight vs. Landon Hale (Scenic City Invitational First Round Match) Adam Priest vs. Shazza McKenzie (Scenic City Invitational First Round Match) BK Westbrook vs. Mike Jackson (Scenic City Invitational First Round Match) Bobby Flaco vs. Rico Gonzalez (Scenic City Invitational First Round Match) Noah Hossman vs. Steve Manders (Scenic City Invitational First Round Match) John Wayne Murdoch vs. Sawyer Wreck (Scenic City Invitational First Round Match) Tank vs. Timothy Thatcher (Scenic City Invitational First Round Match)

—Night Two (July 15, 7:30 pm ET)—

Bojack vs. Darian Bengston vs. Diego Hill vs. Lobo Okami vs. ??? vs. ??? (Scramble Match) Scenic City Invitational Tournament Semifinals & Finals

The WrestleMania of the south is back once again and the field is as eclectic and exciting as it’s ever been? Thatcher vs. Tank?! C’mon baby let’s go!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

AIW Absolution XVI (July 15, 7:30 pm ET)

Brian Carson & PB Smooth vs. Dominic Garrini & Shaw Mason Bulking Season (Arthur McArthur & Chuck Stone), Hardway Holloway, & Mikey Montgomery vs. Eric Taylor, Money Shot (Elijah Dean & Zach Nystrom), & the Duke Joseline Navarro vs. Ziggy Haim Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge) vs. To Infinity and Beyond (Cheech & Colin Delaney) Joshua Bishop vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor Derek Dillinger (c) vs. Wes Barkley (AIW Intense Championship) Isaiah Broner vs. Matt Cardona (c) (AIW Absolute Championship)

Oh our big big weekend rolls on because it’s time for Absolution, baby! The Bitcoin Boiz breakup continues falling out, Broner seeks to dethrone Cardona, and more!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

ACTION Futures Showcase 2023 (July 15, 2 pm ET)

Jay Malachi vs. Kody Manhorn vs. Rachel Armstrong (ACTION Futures Showcase Tournament First Round Match) Big Dave vs. Kris Brady vs. Ryan Clancy (ACTION Futures Showcase Tournament First Round Match) Devlyn Macabre vs. Ichiban vs. Wheezy T (ACTION Futures Showcase Tournament First Round Match) Dave Stage vs. Kasey Owens Erron Wade vs. Josh Locke Hit and Don’t Quit (Nikki Eight & Tom Marciano) vs. Top Team (Jay Lucas & Keelin Cole) ??? vs. ??? vs. ??? (ACTION Futures Showcase Tournament Finals)

Last but not least, as always on SCI weekend, ACTION is there to give you a taste of the hottest up-and-coming talent, check it out!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

Titus Alexander vs. Vinnie Massaro

This bad boy is hot off the presses from West Coast Pro’s event LAST WEEK, baby!

Matt Makowski vs. Wheeler YUTA

Beyond offer us up this slice of technical excellence, check it out!

Ace Romero vs. SLADE

Aw yeah big boys bleeding, let’s go out on a high note this week!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.