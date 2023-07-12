WWE Tag Team champion Sami Zayn turns 39 years old today (July 12, 2023).

Our Dawg isn’t asking for presents... we couldn’t even find a Wish List for him at any online retailers! That wouldn’t be on-brand for Zayn, though. What is is his request that fans who’d like to celebrate his birthday with him consider donating to “Sami For Syria”, the partnership he kicked off seven years ago on his birthday to help the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) Foundation fund mobile health clinics in the war-torn country Zayn’s parents immigrated to Canada from.

Hi all, today is my birthday



If you dig me and/or my work, consider celebrating with me by donating a few bucks to https://t.co/t4RdChDwIW to help fund our 2 mobile clinics in Syria that provide 4000 medical services/month.



I will match all donations today, up to $20k! ❤️ — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) July 12, 2023

If you do (and maybe even if you don’t), you’ll be getting Kevin Owens’ best friend a much better gift than Johnny Knoxville. The man who beat Sami in a classic at WrestleMania 38 was one of the guests on today’s episode of The Bump. Knoxville tried a Jackass-esque stunt/bit with a Zayn action figure and a blender, but ended up dropping an elbow on the toy and the appliance when it didn’t work.

The birthday boy did kinda get his win back from Knoxville though. When Johnny slams the figure to the ground, it bounces back up and knocks his glasses off his face.

What a rivalry.

Anyway, happy birthday Sami!