You can get Sami Zayn a better birthday present than Johnny Knoxville did

By Sean Rueter
WWE Tag Team champion Sami Zayn turns 39 years old today (July 12, 2023).

Our Dawg isn’t asking for presents... we couldn’t even find a Wish List for him at any online retailers! That wouldn’t be on-brand for Zayn, though. What is is his request that fans who’d like to celebrate his birthday with him consider donating to “Sami For Syria”, the partnership he kicked off seven years ago on his birthday to help the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) Foundation fund mobile health clinics in the war-torn country Zayn’s parents immigrated to Canada from.

If you do (and maybe even if you don’t), you’ll be getting Kevin Owens’ best friend a much better gift than Johnny Knoxville. The man who beat Sami in a classic at WrestleMania 38 was one of the guests on today’s episode of The Bump. Knoxville tried a Jackass-esque stunt/bit with a Zayn action figure and a blender, but ended up dropping an elbow on the toy and the appliance when it didn’t work.

The birthday boy did kinda get his win back from Knoxville though. When Johnny slams the figure to the ground, it bounces back up and knocks his glasses off his face.

What a rivalry.

Anyway, happy birthday Sami!

