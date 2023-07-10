Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

According to Voices of Wrestling, CM Punk pitched AEW on being the fifth and final member of Blackpool Combat Club’s team for the Blood & Guts match against The Elite. Fightful Select backed that up and said “neither team would want Punk” while also saying the mystery partners have already been determined at this point.

BWE claims that plans are being discussed at the moment that would see a “star get a big Stone Cold Steve Austin rub soon.”

Andrew Zarian notes that after the success of SmackDown at Madison Square Garden this past week, WWE “will be considering running a much smaller stage set up in the future.”

WRKD Wrestling says Grayson Waller is “being set up for a big future” right now and there are many within WWE who feel he “has the tools” to “be a future main eventer for years to come.”

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is currently “no timeline on the return of Jade Cargill.” She’s been out since she lost the title — and her winning streak — at Double or Nothing.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.