- This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicates that WWE is waiting for the Endeavor deal to be finalized before making “major changes,” including implementing “new ideas” for Raw that have been discussed internally.
- BWE says the Bloodline civil war tag team match (The Usos vs. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa) will be the main event of today’s Money in the Bank 2023 event, and the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match will open the show.
- According to Fightful Select, there have been discussions in WWE about Logan Paul feuding with the Brawling Brutes after Money in the Bank 2023.
- The site also claims that AEW planned for Bryan Danielson to wrestle more on TV following the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, including his involvement in the upcoming Blood & Guts match. Those creative plans had to be changed due to the injury he suffered at the PPV.
- Jon Moxley replaced Danielson as Tomohiro Ishii’s opponent on this week’s Dynamite, per WON.
- Regarding WWE’s plan to have more NXT stars show up on the main roster (and vice versa), the Observer mentions that part of the idea behind the strategy is to “make NXT more unpredictable.”
- AEW has filed to trademark “AEW: Rise to the Top”. The filing suggests the term is related to a downloadable video game.
