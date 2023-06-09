Peacock’s adaptation of the popular video game series Twisted Metal is coming to the streamer on July 27. Even non-gaming wrestling fans have some interest in the project due to the involvement of AEW/ROH star Samoa Joe, who will be playing the the series’ iconic cover star — the killer clown known as Sweet Tooth.

Joe is teaming up with Will Arnett (aka Lego Batman, BoJack Horseman &Arrested Development‘s G.O.B.) to bring the character to life. On screen, everything we see with be Joe, while Arnett’s voice will come out of Sweet Tooth’s mask-covered mouth.

Up until now, we’d only seen glimpses of Joe’s performance. But Peacock released a full clip yesterday, in which can see the Joe/Arnett team in all it’s glory as Sweet Tooth menaces Anthony Mackie’s protagonist, John Doe... before they perform a duet of Sisqó’s “Thong Song”, that is.

Ready for more of the Samoa Joe/Will Arnett tag team in the Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick-produced, Michael Jonathan Smith-penned half hour “high-octane action comedy” adaptation of Twisted Metal?