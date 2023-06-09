Jessica ‘Billie Kay’ McKay has a baby on the way!

If you’ve got friends in the pro wrestling business, I hope your schedule is free this summer — there could be a lot of baby shower invitations coming your way.

Yesterday (June 8), Jessica McKay posted this on her Instagram, revealing that she’s expecting her first child in December:

McKay is currently taking time off from the wrestling business to pursue an acting career after working with her friend Cassie Lee in WWE as The IIconics (where McKay was known as Billie Kay & Lee as Peyton Royce) and on Impact as The IInspiration. The duo were tag champions in both companies. After taking a break to start her own family with AEW’s Shawn Spears, Lee just recently announced her first booking in more than a year for this fall.

The news of baby McKay — or whatever their surname will be; McKay hasn’t shared much information about her personal life beyond the above — follows similar announcements over the past month or so from Carmella, Melissa Santos, Tay Melo & Alexa Bliss.