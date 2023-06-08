MLW Roundup: John Morrison title fight, Ricardo Rodriguez returns, more!

MLW Fusion is coming in hot with a title fight.

John Hennigan Morrison Caballero is putting the MLW National Openweight Championship on the line against Willie Mack. El Chocolate Caliente coerced a shot from Hennigan in exchange for information on the kidnapping whereabouts of the beloved Cesar Duran (alias Dario Cueto).

Delmi Exo has a chance to take the MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship from Taya Valkyrie next week. First, Exo will warm up against B3CCA. The pop singer aims to play spoiler.

The first two episodes of this Fusion season aired matches from the Super Series in Tijuana and touched on current storylines explored during the MLW Underground season on REELZ. There was hype for Alexander Hammerstone versus Alex Kane for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship at Never Say Never, teases for the reveal of the money man backing Bomaye Fight Club, Jacob Fatu on the injured list after attacks from The Calling, and so on. Now, Fusion appears to be getting back in the groove to proceed forward.

Speaking of moving forward, MLW is crafting the card for Never Say Never on July 8. They are bringing back a familiar face. Ricardo Rodriguez returns to the ring for trios action. The hype man for Alberto Del Rio in WWE made a surprise debut at Battle Riot V. Ricardo arrived as Jesus Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has beef with Microman after being headbutt in the groin, so he is calling in a couple of Full Blooded Italians. Little Guido believes Microman disrespects the sport. Rodriguez, Guido, and Ray Jaz team up against Microman and the Mane Event.

MLW is also bringing in a heavyweight hitter as O’Shay Edwards makes his official debut as part of the Bomaye Fight Club. Edwards previously competed in ROH in the pre-Tony Khan era. The Big Bad Kaiju has his eye on exposing fake heavyweights.

The Never Say Never PPV card in Philadelphia currently includes:

Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Alex Kane MLW World Tag Team Championship: Samoan Swat Team (c) vs. The Calling (fans bring weapons)

The Fusion TV taping portion contains:

Microman & Mane Event vs. FBI & Jesus Rodriguez

Gene Snisky returns

Ichiban vs. TJ Crawford

O’Shay Edwards debut

MLW Fusion airs Thursdays at 8 pm ET on Fite+ and YouTube. The show also airs Saturdays on beIN SPORTS. The Never Say Never PPV will be available as part of the Fite+ package.

