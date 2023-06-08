Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

“Multiple sources” told Sports Illustrated that Tony Khan & Mercedes Moné had “significant discussions” about her working Forbidden Door prior to her getting hurt. While Moné’s injury obviously rules out an appearance at that show, the talks are believed to be a good sign Mercedes will show up in AEW at some point.

While the announcement of CM Punk has helped move tickets for the Chicago premiere, per Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer AEW Collision ticket sales elsewhere have been “bad”. He specifically mentioned there being less than 2,000 sold for the Toronto show, and only 700 for Hamilton, Ontario.

In their reporting on what did turn out to be announced as the main event of the Collision premiere, Fightful Select noted that “sources familiar with the situation have said that Switchblade Jay White has been ‘very laid back’ about his early creative”.

On June 1, Jeff Jarrett filed for a trademark on the word “heat” for goods & services related to wrestling/entertainment.

Seamstress Sandra Gray is retiring, per Fightful. Gray worked for WCW & WWE (where she could sometimes be seen on Total Divas) before Brandi Rhodes brought her to AEW, and was highly thought of everywhere she went. PW Insider says Gray will still do some work from home, where Fightful adds she’ll continue to make Cody Rhodes’ gear.

