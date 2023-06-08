Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Coming soon...

SLA Giant’s Woke, Eyes Open (June 9, 7 pm CT)

Adrian Surge vs. Sean Orleans Aaron Williams vs. Nick King Billy McNeil & Victor Analog vs. Full Power Thunder Muscle (Camaro Jackson & “WARHORSE” Jake Parnell) Evan Gelistico vs. Shazza McKenzie Anakin Murphy vs. Jeremy Wyatt Christian Rose, Mad Dog Connelly, & Steve Manders vs. Derek Neal, KC Carrington, & Moonshine Mantell Davey Vega (c) vs. Rahim de la Suede (SLA Destination Championship) Brogan Finlay vs. Gary Jay Billie Starkz vs. Miyu Yamashita

St. Louis Anarchy kick our festitivites off this week with a good solid card full of local folk for you to fall in love with and a couple marquee matches to suck you in, to boot!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Freelance vs. the World 9 (June 9, 8 pm CT)

Aeroboy vs. Aramis vs. El Torero vs. Mojo McQueen Sandra Moone vs. Trevor Outlaw Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) (c) vs. GPA & Laynie Luck (Freelance Tag Team Championship) Alec Price vs. Dan “the Dad” Adams EFFY vs. Shane Mercer Craig Mitchell vs. Storm Grayson (c) (Freelance World Championship)

Freelance have a slice of deep dish action for us this week, as stalwart Craig Mitchell challenges for the title and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

WCP Kid Zombie (June 9, 7 pm CT)

Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose & Ricky Gee) vs. the Infanty (carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) Adrian Quest vs. Alpha Zo Rachael Ellering vs. Vert Vixen Nicole Matthews vs. Nicole Savoy Bryan Keith vs. Kevin Knight Calvin Tankman vs. “BIG BEEF” Gnarls Garvin Artemis Spencer vs. Kevin Blackwood Starboy Charlie vs. Vinnie Massaro (WCP Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender’s Match)

West Coast Pro aren’t bathing in guest stars this time but that’s okay because the battle of Nicoles is as big a match as any you might find!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

AAW Crush and Destroy (June 10, 7:30 pm CT)

Brayden Lee vs. Joe Alonzo Silas Mason vs. Silas Young B3CCA & Shazza McKenzie vs. Heather Reckless & Sierra Alec Price vs. “BIG BEEF” Gnarls Garvin Mance Warner vs. Robert Anthony

AAW are always a little light on announced matches but as usual what we have is pretty appealing!

Check it out live on Highspots, folks.

H2O 7 F’n Years (June 10-11)

—Night One (June 10, 8 pm ET)—

Jess Moss vs. Randi West Duncan Aleem vs. Schwartzy Brian Neil vs. Cecilio Vega vs. Damien Turner vs. Rico Gonzalez vs. Rocket Austin Luke vs. Billie Starkz Deklan Grant vs. Jimmy “Chondo” Lyon (Anything Goes Match) Mouse vs. Neil Diamond Cutter (Last Man Standing Match) Kennedi Copeland (c) vs. Lucky 13 (H2O Hybrid Championship) Red Dead Redemption (Ryan Redfield & Steve Manders) (c) vs. Ron Bass, Jr. & Sawyer Wreck (H2O Tag Team Championship) Brogan Finlay vs. Matt Tremont (c) (IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship)

—Night Two (June 11, 7 pm ET)—

Frank Bonetti vs. Leroy Robinson vs. President Hawkins Peace, Love, and Deathmatch (Alex Stretch, Anthraxx, & Lady Blakely) vs. WTF (Bruce Grey, Ron Mathis, & Tyler Voxx) Rico Gonzalez vs. Ron Bass, Jr. Austin Luke vs. Brogan Finlay Billie Starkz vs. Ryan Redfield Bam Sullivan vs. Brandon Kirk (c) vs. Marcus Mathers (H2O Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship) Matt Tremont vs. Neil Diamond Cutter (700 Light Tube Deathmatch) GG Everson vs. Steve Manders (c) (H2O Championship)

Last but not least, Hardcore Hustle Organization have a doubleshot for us to close the weekend out and celebrate seven years of ultraviolence! (And coincidentally, this week also marks seven years since I signed my contract here at Cageside Seats, although we have another month and change to go before Sermon turns seven itself.)

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

Dustin Waller vs. Lio Rush

Starting off hot this week courtesy of Beyond’s Wrestling Open, as Rush takes on rising tag star Waller!

Kimber Lee vs. Taylor Made

And here’s a blast from the past from Shine for y’all to check out!

JCW After Hours 3

Last but not least we’ve got the latest full show from Jersey Championship Wrestling for you, ya lucky ducks!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.