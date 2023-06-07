KENTA’s moved on from wanting a match with CM Punk, unless...

KENTA has been calling for a match with CM Punk pretty much since Punk started using the Go To Sleep finisher the former WWE & current New Japan wrestler invented.

For his part, Punk admitted to “stealing” the move, but has otherwise always no sold KENTA’s taunts. Regardless, the Bullet Club member’s persisted with them. He even offered his services to AEW after Punk’s return was confirmed for the premiere of Collision for a week from this Saturday:

I’m free on June 17th. https://t.co/Pi6Ksy29mu — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) June 1, 2023

But today (June 7), quote-tweeting a Tik Tok video summarizing their beef history, KENTA seems to have moved on from the GTS issue. He says he doesn’t need a match with Punk at this point, but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t take one if the money was right:

I don’t really care who’s the original G2S. There is only one truth.

If you want me to have match against Punk, Give Me correct amount of money. Other than that I don’t need to have this match. Seriously. https://t.co/5eGIjN5bFO — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) June 7, 2023

There’s a couple high profile events coming up where a Punk/KENTA match could happen — namely Forbidden Door on June 25 and All In on Aug. 27. But unless Tony Khan opens up the checkbook, it looks like fka Hideo Itami will be focusing on his NJPW Strong Openweight title defense against Eddie Kingston on July 5 in Tokyo.