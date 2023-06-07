Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

There’s some disagreement among outlets about exactly how much Vince McMahon is changing things or hanging around backstage at WWE, and where he’s doing that hanging around. For what it’s worth, BWE claims he’s usually there and didn’t change all that much this week.

Braun Strowman has been released from the hospital following his surgery, says PW Insider, and he’s expected to be out for a very long time. There was a lot of sympathy for him at Raw this week because he’s so well liked, they also say.

Insider also says there was a lot of praise internally for Damian Priest and Kayden Carter & Katana Chance for their work on Monday Night Raw this week.

Per Fightful Select, there have been plans in place for Baron Corbin and Mustafa Ali to work in NXT for some time now, and “several NXT talent specifically requested to work with” Ali.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW is “getting more aggressive in trying to get the contracts of the Young Bucks & Kenny Omega completed.”

Santana will be ready to return from injury soon, says the Observer. It’s not clear where AEW will use him, given his unhappiness with his role and falling out with Ortiz prior to getting hurt.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.