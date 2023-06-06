Griff Garrison’s return match from injury announced for ROH TV

Ring of Honor released the lineup for the next episode of ROH TV, and one name in particular stood out.

Griff Garrison!

Garrison’s return match from injury will be against Lee Moriarty. The Jungle Boy lookalike last competed in the ring on October 21, 2022. Garrison had surgery in December.

Brian Pillman Jr. has been looking forward to the return of his tag team partner.

2 years ago today, @griffgarrison1 and I took on the Young Bucks for the AEW World tag team championships!!! I’m looking forward to Griff’s triumphant return!!! pic.twitter.com/ux6oaGGD0o — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) May 19, 2023

The full lineup for the Thursday, June 8 episode of ROH TV includes:

NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Rachael Ellering

Zack Clayton vs. Matt Sydal

Kyle Fletcher vs. Christoper Daniels

Dralistico vs. Willie Mack

Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. El Combarde & El Dragon

Fenix vs. Gravity

Robyn Renegade vs. Kiera Hogan

Vertvixen vs. Mercedes Martinez

Sonny Kiss, Jeeves Kay, & Slim J vs. Darius Martin, Action Andretti, & AR Fox

Griff Garrison vs. Lee Moriarty

How does this ROH TV card look to you? Which bouts catch your eye?