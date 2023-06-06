 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Griff Garrison’s return match from injury announced for ROH TV

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Ring of Honor released the lineup for the next episode of ROH TV, and one name in particular stood out.

Griff Garrison!

Garrison’s return match from injury will be against Lee Moriarty. The Jungle Boy lookalike last competed in the ring on October 21, 2022. Garrison had surgery in December.

Brian Pillman Jr. has been looking forward to the return of his tag team partner.

The full lineup for the Thursday, June 8 episode of ROH TV includes:

  • NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Rachael Ellering
  • ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Proving Ground Match: Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, & Toa Liona (c) vs Marcus Kross, Eli Isom, & Cheeseburger
  • Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, & John Silver vs. JD Drake, Anthony Henry, & Shane Taylor
  • Zack Clayton vs. Matt Sydal
  • Kyle Fletcher vs. Christoper Daniels
  • Dralistico vs. Willie Mack
  • Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. El Combarde & El Dragon
  • Fenix vs. Gravity
  • Robyn Renegade vs. Kiera Hogan
  • Vertvixen vs. Mercedes Martinez
  • Sonny Kiss, Jeeves Kay, & Slim J vs. Darius Martin, Action Andretti, & AR Fox
  • Griff Garrison vs. Lee Moriarty

How does this ROH TV card look to you? Which bouts catch your eye?

