CMLL Roundup: Volador Jr. leads team to winning trios titles, new middleweight champion

Let’s catch up on CMLL news from the lucha libre world.

Volador Jr. is a champion again. He teamed with Atlantis Jr. and Star Jr. to win the CMLL World Trios Championship.

¡Revive la emoción de la función del #ViernesEspectacularCMLL!



Explora nuestra galería con los momentos más emocionantes y destacados de la noche... ¡Hay nuevos Campeones Mundiales de Tríos y nuevo Campeón Nacional Medio!



Echa un vistazo aquí: https://t.co/9CDh8AZZYK — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 5, 2023

The new champs competed against Los Infernales team of Mephisto, Hechicero, and Euforia on Friday (June 2, 2023). The win came about due to miscommunication in teamwork from Los Infernales. Hechicero accidentally dropkicked Mephisto when the target moved from his grasp. Bickering ensued. Later, Hechicero collided into Mephisto on a running attack in the corner when Mephisto failed to keep the target in place. Atlantis Jr. capitalized on the situation by running down the ramp for his leaping crossbody over the ropes to pin Mephisto. Hechicero had a clear chance to break the pin, but he just stood there shaking his head.

After the match, Hechicero criticized Mephisto’s preparation. If Mephisto can’t keep his concentration in the ring, then Hechicero doesn’t want him in Los Infernales. The former trios champs’ reign ended at 245 days.

Check out the match highlights for the trios world title match.

That win made Atlantis Jr. a double champion with the trios belt and the CMLL World Historic Light Heavyweight Championship. Volador Jr. will have a chance to become a double champ as well when he tries to take back the CMLL World Historic Welterweight Championship from rival Rocky Romero at Fantasticamania Mexico: Una Noche on June 30.

The vacant Mexican National Middleweight Championship was on the line at that same show. Guerrero Maya Jr. prevailed over Rugido to win.

#ViernesEspectacularCMLL | Ambos gladiadores han mostrado lo mejor de su repertorio, pero al final, Guerrero Maya Jr. logra coronarse Campeón Nacional de Peso Medio. pic.twitter.com/GuaLr9z4AA — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 3, 2023

Guerrero Maya Jr. secured victory on a neckbreaker over the knee. Rugido kicked out on the cover, but it wasn’t fast enough. Glory and gold went to Guerrero Maya Jr.

