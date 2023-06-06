Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- PW Insider reported that Vince McMahon & “a LOT of other WWE office execs” were backstage at Raw last night. The site points out that wasn’t surprising given how close the show in Hartford, Connecticut was to WWE headquarters.
- A third match between Brock Lesnar & Cody Rhodes is set for SummerSlam in Detroit, per Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer.
- On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez said he heard Lesnar/Rhodes III will have a stipulation that “allegedly we have not seen in a while”. Alvarez took that to mean it won’t be Hell in a Cell. Another recent rumor would rule out a dog collar match.
- Andrade was originally planned to return to AEW television on the May 10 Dynamite along with Miro & Thunder Rosa, according to Fightful Select. Andrade was going to be shown walking into Tony Khan’s office as part of a tease for the Collision announcement, “however, we’re told that he didn’t want to do that segment, but weren’t told why.”
- Meltzer said on WOR that Bryan Danielson is a “very key part” of AEW creative at this time.
- Sgt. Slaughter & his daughter Kelly have been going back & forth on Twitter with Lacey Evans’ about gimmick infringement since Evans debuted a new military look on SmackDown last Friday. That prompted WrestleVotes to tweet: “back in January WWE asked Sarge to appear in the Lacey return vignettes, where he would ‘teach’ & pass down the Cobra Clutch. Slaughter adamantly denied any involvement.”
