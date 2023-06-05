ROH got some authority figures at latest TV taping (SPOILERS)

Ring of Honor was at Universal Studios in Orlando this weekend, taping episodes of their weekly streaming show that will build toward their just-announced Death Before Dishonor PPV on July 21.

One of the big takeaways, as you can tell from the headline, was Tony Khan naming Stokely Hathaway and Jerry Lynn as the new Board of Directors for ROH. In story, the pair will have matchmaking and decision-making authority that can only be overruled by TK himself.

Here’s a rundown of matches and segments filmed on June 4, which will be coming the subscription-based Honor Club service over the next few Thursdays (courtesy Wrestling Observer):

• Mark Briscoe def. Anthony Henry (w/ JD Drake) • AR Fox, Darius Martin & Action Andretti def. The Trustbusters (Slim J, Sonny Kiss & Jeeves Kay) • Matt Sydal def. Zack Clayton (w/ Cole Karter). After the bell, Sydal put himself over in a promo and indicated he’s coming after the ROH Television title. • Tony Khan announced new authority figures in the form of a “Board of Directors” consisting of Jerry Lynn and Stokely Hathaway. TK says he still has final say on matters, if needed. • The Embassy (Gates of Agony & Brian Cage) (w/ Prince Nana) def. Cheeseburger, Eli Isom & Marcus Kross (this doesn’t seem to have been for The Embassy’s ROH Six-Man Tag Team championship) • The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) (w/ Maria Kanellis-Bennett) def. El Dragon & El Cobarde • Kiera Hogan def. Robyn Renegade. Hogan won despite interference by Charlotte Renegade. She also fought off a post-match kendo stick attack by ROH Women’s champ Athena. • Skye Blue def. Viva Van • Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno) def. Shane Taylor & The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) • Mercedes Martinez def. Vert Vixen • Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling & Ari Daivari) def. Serpentico • Rey Fenix (w/ Alex Abrahantes) def. Gravity • Nick Comoroto def. Deimos (w/ Teal Piper) • The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) & Stu Grayson def. Dalton Castle & The Boys (Brandon & Brent Tate) • Samoa Joe def. Matt Sydal to retain his ROH TV title • Miranda Alize def. Notorious Mimi • The Iron Savages (Bronson & Bear) (w/ Jacked Jameson) def. Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus • Dralistico (w/ Jose The Assistant) def. Willie Mack • Willow Nightingale def. Rachael Ellering to retain her NJPW Strong Women’s championship • Kyle Fletcher def. Christopher Daniels • Diamante def. Teal Piper • ROH Women’s Champion Athena def. Trish Adora in a Proving Ground match. A post-match, run-in from Kiera Hogan ended with the champ spearing her rival through a table in the corner of the ring. • The Embassy (Brian Cage & Gates of Agony) (w/ Prince Nana) defeated Action Andretti, Darius Martin & AR Fox to retain their ROH Six-Man Tag Team titles

