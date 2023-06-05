Colby Corino makes surprise return to NWA

The NWA Crockett Cup event had a few surprises over the weekend (June & June 4). One such surprise was the return of Colby Corino.

The second-generation wrestler was a surprise entrant in a scramble match to earn a title shot at the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship. He battled Flip Gordon in the climax and pulled out the victory. Corino is now in line for a showdown with champ Kerry Morton.

Corino’s return was interesting in more ways than one. First, Corino had been a fixture on the mid-card of NWA programming in 2021 and 2022. The last time we saw Corino in the NWA was in December, so it was cool to see a familiar face return. Second, rumors were abound that Corino was on WWE’s radar and even signed a contract. More rumors came out that WWE decided not to proceed due to a hiring freeze, which made Corino a free agent once again.

Corino addressed the WWE rumors in a recent interview with PWMania.com’s Scott Mitchell.

“At the time, I thought there was a lot of truth behind it. I was offered a deal, and everything looked good, contingent on the background check. So, I signed all the paperwork, and I wasn’t too worried about it because they did a background check on me when I went for my first tryout about two years prior. If anyone’s known me for a while, I don’t have the cleanest of history. This was always taken into consideration by WWE, so I didn’t think I had anything to worry about there. But they ran it and found something from the first time I was arrested seven years ago. They asked me to go handle that and we’d be good to go. I went to go handle that, and things changed on their end a little bit.”

As touched on in Corino’s answer, his legal history includes an arrest for drug charges in 2016. He was also arrested for warrant issues and shoplifting charges in 2017.

Corino doesn’t believe the door is closed on the WWE. In the meantime, he has a specific vision in mind for his career over the next year. Corino wants to work everywhere he can and keep options open. He also has hope to get his personal dream match against Roderick Strong. Corino views Strong as the one wrestler he’s modeled most in his style.

Are you excited to see Colby Corino back in the NWA, even if it ends up being a short stint?

Check out full results of the Crockett Cup for Night 1 and Night 2. The PPV replay is available through Fite TV as a bundle or single shows (Night 1, Night 2).