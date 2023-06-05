Trevor Murdoch and Mike Knox have etched their names in the NWA history books alongside historic greats by winning the Crockett Cup tag team tournament. Captain Badass and the Outlaw outlasted 24 teams to prevail in glory.

Murdoch and Knox dubbed themselves the Wrecking Crew Combination. When the tournament bracket was released, they drew the #3 seed. Murdoch and Knox beat Dak Draper and Big Strong Mims on Night 1 (June 3, 2023) to advance to the quarterfinals. Night 2 (June 4, 2023) saw Murdoch and Knox punch their ticket to the final with a win over the recently turned heels Ricky Morton and Kerry Morton then triumphing over NWA worlds champion Tyrus and Chris Adonis in part due to a knee injury suffered by Tyrus. That’s the breaks in the tournament format.

Blunt Force Trauma, led by Aron Stevens, emerged on the other side of the bracket for the final. The masked men (allegedly Rodney Mack as Damage and Marshe Rockett as Carnage) entered as the #8 seed. They took out The Outrunners on Night 1. BFT rode the momentum on Night 2 as upset specialists knocking off the top-seeded and NWA world tag champs La Rebelion with Vampiro as their manager. BFT dispatched of AAA luchadores Octagon Jr. & Myzteziz Jr. in the semifinals.

The Crockett Cup tournament final was set for the main event of the evening.

It was a melee early with Knox and Murdoch clearing the ring. Stevens caused crafty interference to help Carnage DDT Knox. BFT isolated Knox and wore him down with nerve holds. Knox dug deep for a double clothesline leading to the hot tag. Murdoch rumbled hard, but a spear from Carnage put Murdoch on his back. Kick out then Murdoch countered for a DDT. Damage intruded to break the pinfall. Knox came in to toss Damage out of the ring.

Ref bump alert!

Carnage was weary in the corner. Murdoch charged for a corner splash and accidentally sandwiched the referee. Murdoch continued his attack for a piledriver on Carnage. That move should have won it. Unfortunately, the ref was unconscious. Stevens snuck in from behind to pop Murdoch with a loaded glove punch. Stevens piled Carnage on top of Murdoch then revived the referee. 1, 2, slow 3... Kick out by Murdoch!

Murdoch rose to his feet first. Carnage was on wobbly legs. Knox came in, and the Wrecking Crew Combination hit the high low clothesline combo for victory.

To make this day extra special for Murdoch, it commemorated his second WWE World Tag Team Championship win with Lance Cade on June 4, 2007.

Murdoch and Knox join the Crockett Cup winners list with the Road Warriors (1986), Nikita Koloff & Dusty Rhodes (1987), Sting & Lex Luger (1988), Brody King & PCO (2019), and Briscoe Brothers (2022).

Check out full results of the Crockett Cup for Night 1 and Night 2. The PPV replay is available through Fite TV as a bundle or single shows (Night 1, Night 2).