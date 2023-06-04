 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NWA Crockett Cup 2023 live results, Night 2: Kamille title fight, tag tournament finale, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
The Crockett Cup tag team tournament has whittled down from 24 teams to 8 teams. Night 2 of the event (June 4, 2023) will crown a winner in Winston-Salem, NC. Several title fights are also on the card highlighted by Kamille defending the NWA Women’s World Championship against Natalia Markova. There might even be surprises too, after Ricky Morton turned heel and Vampiro intruded on the main event during Night 1.

The second evening of the Crockett Cup PPV event starts at 8 pm ET available for streaming through Fite TV as a bundle or single shows (Night 1, Night 2). The free pre-show airs at 7 pm ET on the NWA YouTube channel.

Crockett Cup Night 2 results:

Crockett Cup quarterfinals: #1 La Rebelion vs. #8 Blunt Force Trauma

Crockett Cup quarterfinals: #2 Tyrus & Chris Adonis vs. #10 Kratos & Odinson

Crockett Cup quarterfinals: #3 Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch vs. #6 Ricky Morton & Kerry Morton

Crockett Cup quarterfinals: #4 Octagon Jr. & Myzteziz Jr. vs. #21 Yabo The Clown & Ruffo The Clown

Crockett Cup semifinals and final

Six-way Scramble: Joe Alonzo vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA (winner earns a future title shot for the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship held by Kerry Morton)

NWA Women’s Television Championship: Kenzie Paige (c) vs. TBA

NWA National Heavyweight Championship: EC3 (c) vs. TBA

NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Natalia Markova

