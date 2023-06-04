The Crockett Cup tag team tournament has whittled down from 24 teams to 8 teams. Night 2 of the event (June 4, 2023) will crown a winner in Winston-Salem, NC. Several title fights are also on the card highlighted by Kamille defending the NWA Women’s World Championship against Natalia Markova. There might even be surprises too, after Ricky Morton turned heel and Vampiro intruded on the main event during Night 1.
Get caught up on the results from Night 1 of the Crockett Cup.
The second evening of the Crockett Cup PPV event starts at 8 pm ET available for streaming through Fite TV as a bundle or single shows (Night 1, Night 2). The free pre-show airs at 7 pm ET on the NWA YouTube channel.
Join us for updates and have fun chatting in the open thread.
Crockett Cup Night 2 results:
Crockett Cup quarterfinals: #1 La Rebelion vs. #8 Blunt Force Trauma
Crockett Cup quarterfinals: #2 Tyrus & Chris Adonis vs. #10 Kratos & Odinson
Crockett Cup quarterfinals: #3 Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch vs. #6 Ricky Morton & Kerry Morton
Crockett Cup quarterfinals: #4 Octagon Jr. & Myzteziz Jr. vs. #21 Yabo The Clown & Ruffo The Clown
Crockett Cup semifinals and final
Six-way Scramble: Joe Alonzo vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA (winner earns a future title shot for the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship held by Kerry Morton)
NWA Women’s Television Championship: Kenzie Paige (c) vs. TBA
NWA National Heavyweight Championship: EC3 (c) vs. TBA
NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Natalia Markova
