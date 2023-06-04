The Crockett Cup tag team tournament has whittled down from 24 teams to 8 teams. Night 2 of the event (June 4, 2023) will crown a winner in Winston-Salem, NC. Several title fights are also on the card highlighted by Kamille defending the NWA Women’s World Championship against Natalia Markova. There might even be surprises too, after Ricky Morton turned heel and Vampiro intruded on the main event during Night 1.

Get caught up on the results from Night 1 of the Crockett Cup.

The second evening of the Crockett Cup PPV event starts at 8 pm ET available for streaming through Fite TV as a bundle or single shows (Night 1, Night 2). The free pre-show airs at 7 pm ET on the NWA YouTube channel.

Join us for updates and have fun chatting in the open thread.

Crockett Cup Night 2 results: