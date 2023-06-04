Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 12: Week 8 results & Week 9 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the five performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place May 28-June 3 — NJPW’s Best of the Super Juniors finals, AEW Double or Nothing, NXT Battleground, Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, Fusion, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Our answer was yes. As for the rest of the WWE Women’s roster, the jury’s still out...

An outcome that many hoped for but few expected edged out a victory over the slightly older Uso’s big moment in The Bloodline story.

Is WWE’s new World Heavyweight title a secondary belt? All I can tell you is the guy that won came in third, just a few points ahead of the woman who won a new New Japan belt.

Meaningful moments in Saudi Arabia helped put one of the men who retained WWE’s Tag titles at Night of Champions in the Top Five.

Beating someone who up until recently was an NJPW double champ added to a great year for AEW’s International titleholder.

The World of Stardom champion defeated the Wonder of Stardom champion, and finished just ahead of the woman who was supposed to win another Bushiroad belt at Resurgence.

A pair of old foes round out the list, one who won in Jeddah, and one who didn’t... but remains the sun the WWE Universe rotates around.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 8

1. Asuka

2. Jimmy Uso

3. Seth Rollins

4. Willow Nightingale

5. Sami Zayn

6. Orange Cassidy

7. Tam Nakano

8. Mercedes Moné

9. Brock Lesnar

10. Roman Reigns

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where The Visionary’s consolation prize is inching closer to the top...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending May 27

1. Orange Cassidy - 38

2. Solo Sikoa - 21

3. Seth Rollins - 20.5

4. (tie) IYO SKY - 16

4. (tie) Roderick Strong - 16

4. (tie) Mercedes Moné - 16

7. (tie) AJ Styles - 10

7. (tie) Asuka - 10

7. (tie) Bad Bunny - 10

7. (tie) Indi Hartwell - 10

7. (tie) Hangman Page - 10

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. The main things you need to know are you have five spots on your ballot, you can’t put the same person in two of them, but you can split a single or multiple spots between multiple wrestlers. Now...

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!