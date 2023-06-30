Injured AEW wrestler returns at ROH taping (SPOILERS)

Leyla Hirsch had just recently turned heel and was getting a bit of a push in AEW last spring when injury struck. A torn ACL put the pint-sized powerhouse on the shelf for more than a year, but at the ROH on Honor Club taping last night (June 29) in Hamilton, Ontario she finally returned.

We should get more backstory when these matches are packaged for Ring of Honor’s streaming service, but as of now, we know Maria Kanellis claimed she wasn’t cleared and had recruited Hirsch to replace her in The Kingdom’s mixed trios.

Leyla Hirsch returned on last night's ROH TV tapings, as an ally of the Kingdom.



Her first match since April of 2022! pic.twitter.com/NTz9Ex3BeS — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) June 30, 2023

In mixed trios action with Matt Taven & Mike Bennett, Hirsch picked up a win over The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) & Trish Adora

Here’s everything ROH taped at FirstOntario Centre (courtesy Wrestling Observer):

Komander def. Gringo Loco

Daniel Garcia def. Christopher Daniels

The Gates of Agony (Toa Liona &Kaun) def. Action Andretti & Darius Martin

Stu Grayson, Dutch & Vincent def. Rip Impact, Macrae Martin & Zak Patterson

Athena def. Seleziya Sparx

Big Bill & Lee Moriarty def. The Boys

Mark Briscoe def. Tony Nese & JD Drake in a three-way

Diamante def. Vanessa Kraven

Brian Cage def. Willie Mack, Trent Seven, Josh Woods, Dalton Castle & Shane Taylor in a six-way

Matt Taven, Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis vs. Shawn Dean, Carlie Bravo & Trish Adora was announced. Kanellis announced that she was not cleared to compete, and introduced the returning Leyla Hirsch as her substitute

Matt Taven, Mike Bennett & Leyla Hirsch def. Shawn Dean, Carlie Bravo & Trish Adora

Welcome back Leyla! And let us know if the show she returned on sounds worth $9.99, and a few hours of your time in the comments below, Cagesiders.