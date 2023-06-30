Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

WRKD Wrestling says Brock Lesnar is “expected to appear at Money in the Bank” and he’ll do so in order to shoot an angle to get to a rubber match with Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.

BWE claims Austin Theory vs. Sheamus could be in the plans post-Money in the Bank and lead right on into SummerSlam.

Gable Steveson is “picking things up” at the WWE Performance Center and is “gonna be better than a lot of people originally thought”, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Fightful Select notes Bryan Danielson has been working in creative for AEW on the first couple weeks of Collision, and he’s been “very valuable” in his role working with talent on their creative direction.

Per Observer Radio’s Bryan Alvarez, Adam Cole became sick and began vomiting after flying into Toronto from a Comic Con appearance last weekend. Britt Baker experienced similar symptoms this week, leading to her Dynamite match being postponed.

On a recent Haus of Wrestling, Konnan “guaranteed” he’s going to bring a lucha libre show to a major U.S. network within the next two years.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.