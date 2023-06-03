Crockett Cup weekend is here. The NWA is holding the prestigious tag team tournament over a two-night event on June 3 and June 4 in Winston-Salem, NC. Night 1 will feature 24 teams will battling it out to advance in the tournament and EC3 defending the NWA National Heavyweight Championship against Thrillbilly Silas Mason.
The Crockett Cup PPV event starts at 8 pm ET available for streaming through Fite TV as a bundle or single shows (Night 1, Night 2). The free pre-show airs at 6:30 pm ET on the NWA YouTube channel.
Join us for updates
Crockett Cup Night 1 results:
Unaired fan fest dark matches
Crockett Cup first round: #14 Dak Draper & Big Strong Mims defeated #19 Rush Freeman & Brady Pierce. Magnum Muscle advances to wrestle #3 Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch.
Crockett Cup qualifier: The Outrunners defeated Daisy Kill & Talos, Sal The Pal & Gaagz The Gimp, and Jeremiah Plunkett & Eric Jackson. The Outrunners won the four-way to the #24 seed.
Crockett Cup first round: #15 Judais & Max The Impaler defeated #18 Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus. Judais & Max advance to wrestle #2 Tyrus & Chris Adonis.
Pre-show
Crockett Cup first round: #16 Flip Gordon & Fodder defeated #17 Dan Maff & Shawn Donovan. Hot tag to Gordon. Flip hit a flying dropkick to knock powerhouse Maff out of the ring. Gordon landed a springboard moonsault to pin Donovan. Gordon & Fodder advance to wrestle #1 Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf.
Still to come...
Crockett Cup first round: #9 Cyon & Jordan Clearwater vs. #24 The Outrunners (winner vs. #8 Blunt Force Trauma)
Crockett Cup first round: #13 Jax Dane & Blake Troop vs. #20 Terrell Hughes & Terrence Hughes (winner vs. #4 Myzteziz Jr. & Octagon Jr.)
Crockett Cup first round: #12 The Fixers vs. #21 Yabo The Clown & Ruffo The Clown (winner vs. #5 Thom Latimer & Rhett Titus)
Crockett Cup first round: #10 Kratos & Odinson vs. #23 Magic Jake Dumas & Brian Brock (winner vs. #7 AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews)
Crockett Cup first round: #11 Toxin & Arez vs. #22 Elliott Russell & Matt Sigmon (winner vs. #6 Ricky Morton & Kerry Morton)
PPV
More Crockett Cup tournament action
#1 La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) vs. #16 Flip Gordon & Fodder
#2 Tyrus & Chris Adonis vs. #15. Judais & Max The Impaler
#3 Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch vs. #14 Dak Draper & Big Strong Mims
Hardcore Team War: Samantha Starr, La Rosa Negra, Missa Kate, & Madi Wrenkowski vs. Kenzie Paige, Ella Envy, Roxy, & Kylie Paige
NWA National Heavyweight Championship: EC3 (c) vs. Thrillbilly Silas Mason
