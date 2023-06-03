Crockett Cup weekend is here. The NWA is holding the prestigious tag team tournament over a two-night event on June 3 and June 4 in Winston-Salem, NC. Night 1 will feature 24 teams will battling it out to advance in the tournament and EC3 defending the NWA National Heavyweight Championship against Thrillbilly Silas Mason.

The Crockett Cup PPV event starts at 8 pm ET available for streaming through Fite TV as a bundle or single shows (Night 1, Night 2). The free pre-show airs at 6:30 pm ET on the NWA YouTube channel.

Join us for updates and have fun chatting in the open thread.

Crockett Cup Night 1 results: