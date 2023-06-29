 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jacob Fatu hoss fight for first MLW National Openweight Championship defense at Never Say Never

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Jacob Fatu is fresh off winning the MLW National Openweight Championship from John Morrison, and his first title defense is lined up for Never Say Never on July 8.

MLW announced that Fatu will defend against Calvin Tankman. That will be a certified hoss fight.

MLW also added a Country Whipping Match between Mance Warner and Sam Adonis. No, this isn’t a whipped cream match. It is about tanning hides with leather straps.

Ole Mancer explained the methodology behind the match. The idea emanates from trying to run from a bar fight. It kind of sounds like a lumberjack match with belts to whip that ass.

The Never Say Never event in Philadelphia will also have a TV taping portion for future Fusion episodes. Willie Mack will be in action in a scramble match against O’Shay Edwards, Ken Broadway, Nolo Kitano, and Love, Doug.

The Never Say Never PPV card currently includes:

  • MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Alex Kane
  • MLW National Openweight Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Calvin Tankman
  • MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Delmi Exo vs. xWx Women’s World Champion Ava Everett in title vs. title
  • MLW World Tag Team Championship: Samoan Swat Team (c) vs. The Calling (fans bring weapons)
  • Country Whipping Match: Mance Warner vs. Sam Adonis
  • Timothy Thatcher vs. Tracy Williams
  • B3CCA live pop star performance

The Fusion TV taping portion contains:

  • Microman & Mane Event vs. FBI & Jesus (Ricardo) Rodriguez
  • Willie Mack vs. O’Shay Edwards vs. Ken Broadway vs. Nolo Kitano vs. Love, Doug
  • Gene Snisky returns
  • Ichiban vs. TJ Crawford
  • Tiara James debuts

MLW is airing Never Say Never live as a PPV special available through the Fite+ subscription.

How does the card stack up to your eye?

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats