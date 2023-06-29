Jacob Fatu hoss fight for first MLW National Openweight Championship defense at Never Say Never

Jacob Fatu is fresh off winning the MLW National Openweight Championship from John Morrison, and his first title defense is lined up for Never Say Never on July 8.
MLW announced that Fatu will defend against Calvin Tankman. That will be a certified hoss fight.
JUST SIGNED for #MLWNsN live on #FitePLUS July 8.— MLW (@MLW) June 27, 2023
️ https://t.co/0qvY4rbwNl pic.twitter.com/3JQRrNiAou
MLW also added a Country Whipping Match between Mance Warner and Sam Adonis. No, this isn’t a whipped cream match. It is about tanning hides with leather straps.
Country Whipping Match LIVE on #FitePLUS July 8!— MLW (@MLW) June 30, 2023
️ https://t.co/0qvY4rbwNl pic.twitter.com/7suxI5KjTu
Ole Mancer explained the methodology behind the match. The idea emanates from trying to run from a bar fight. It kind of sounds like a lumberjack match with belts to whip that ass.
He means business! @ManceWarner thinks a #CountryWhippin is in order for @RealSamAdonis!#MLWFusion @betonline_ag— MLW (@MLW) June 30, 2023
: https://t.co/GLvOLVcHSI pic.twitter.com/weDkbAsied
The Never Say Never event in Philadelphia will also have a TV taping portion for future Fusion episodes. Willie Mack will be in action in a scramble match against O’Shay Edwards, Ken Broadway, Nolo Kitano, and Love, Doug.
SCRAMMMMBLE MATCH: ACTIVATED.— MLW (@MLW) June 28, 2023
https://t.co/81mx2fVoXj
️ pic.twitter.com/oe7AUie256
The Never Say Never PPV card currently includes:
- MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Alex Kane
- MLW National Openweight Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Calvin Tankman
- MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Delmi Exo vs. xWx Women’s World Champion Ava Everett in title vs. title
- MLW World Tag Team Championship: Samoan Swat Team (c) vs. The Calling (fans bring weapons)
- Country Whipping Match: Mance Warner vs. Sam Adonis
- Timothy Thatcher vs. Tracy Williams
- B3CCA live pop star performance
The Fusion TV taping portion contains:
- Microman & Mane Event vs. FBI & Jesus (Ricardo) Rodriguez
- Willie Mack vs. O’Shay Edwards vs. Ken Broadway vs. Nolo Kitano vs. Love, Doug
- Gene Snisky returns
- Ichiban vs. TJ Crawford
- Tiara James debuts
MLW is airing Never Say Never live as a PPV special available through the Fite+ subscription.
How does the card stack up to your eye?
Loading comments...