Jacob Fatu hoss fight for first MLW National Openweight Championship defense at Never Say Never

Jacob Fatu is fresh off winning the MLW National Openweight Championship from John Morrison, and his first title defense is lined up for Never Say Never on July 8.

MLW announced that Fatu will defend against Calvin Tankman. That will be a certified hoss fight.

MLW also added a Country Whipping Match between Mance Warner and Sam Adonis. No, this isn’t a whipped cream match. It is about tanning hides with leather straps.

Ole Mancer explained the methodology behind the match. The idea emanates from trying to run from a bar fight. It kind of sounds like a lumberjack match with belts to whip that ass.

The Never Say Never event in Philadelphia will also have a TV taping portion for future Fusion episodes. Willie Mack will be in action in a scramble match against O’Shay Edwards, Ken Broadway, Nolo Kitano, and Love, Doug.

The Never Say Never PPV card currently includes:

MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Alex Kane

MLW National Openweight Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Calvin Tankman

MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Delmi Exo vs. xWx Women’s World Champion Ava Everett in title vs. title

MLW World Tag Team Championship: Samoan Swat Team (c) vs. The Calling (fans bring weapons)

Country Whipping Match: Mance Warner vs. Sam Adonis

Timothy Thatcher vs. Tracy Williams

B3CCA live pop star performance

The Fusion TV taping portion contains:

Microman & Mane Event vs. FBI & Jesus (Ricardo) Rodriguez

Willie Mack vs. O’Shay Edwards vs. Ken Broadway vs. Nolo Kitano vs. Love, Doug

Gene Snisky returns

Ichiban vs. TJ Crawford

Tiara James debuts

MLW is airing Never Say Never live as a PPV special available through the Fite+ subscription.

