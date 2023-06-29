Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- LA Knight and Damian Priest are the favorites to win the Money in the Bank match this weekend, tweets WRKD Wrestling. But the account adds that “there have been internal pitches to give the win to Logan Paul.”
- Triple H isn’t a fan of that idea however, according to rival Twitter-er BWE. That account notes there have been “a few discussions” about Paul feuding with Knight.
- While WWE had hoped to have Drew McIntyre back this weekend for Money in the Bank, PW Insider Elite reports nothing’s been “set in stone” for him in plans for Raw and “there wasn’t any buzz internally about McIntyre being included in the London PPV.”
- Bill Apter provided an update on Jerry Lawler’s recovery from a stroke earlier this year, saying it’s still hard for The King to finish sentences but “he’s much better than when I talked to him about three weeks ago.”
- QTV’s Harley Cameron has a full-time deal with AEW, according to Fightful Select.
