Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Demand Lucha Lucha Block Party (June 29, 8 pm ET)

Mega Medico vs. Space Monkey Brian Cage vs. Sam Adonis Freddie Mercurio vs. Jody Threat (c) (Demand Lucha Openweight Championship) Level-X (Axton Ray & Blanco Loco) vs. Los Medicos (Medico 1 & Medico 2) (c) (Demand Lucha Royal Tag Team Championship) El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Gringo Loco (c) vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey (Demand Lucha Premier Championship)

Ready to go up Canada way for some lucha libre, Cagesiders? Demand has a pretty dang good card lined up with an absolutely wild four-way match on top!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

WR Cage of Horrors 2 (July 1, 7 pm CT)

Bryan Keith vs. El Phantasmmo vs. Gringo Loco vs. Jordan Oliver Marina Shafir vs. Rachel Armstrong “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Roderick Strong Crash Jaxon vs. Madman Fulton (Dog Collar Match) JesSICKa & Masha Slamovich vs. the Unit (Allie Katch & JT Dunn) (Tornado Tag Team Match) Jake Crist (c) vs. Kevin Blackwood (WR Championship) Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, & Steve Manders) vs. the Rascalz (Myron Reed, Trey Miguel, & Zachary Wentz) (c) (WR Tag Team Championship Cage of Horrors Match)

Wrestling Revolver are bringing the violence this week but what I want to focus on is Roddy vs. Speedball— what a match!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

EVE No Money in the Bank (July 2, 2 pm GMT)

Chantal Jordan vs. Safire Reed Billie Starkz vs. Nina Samuels Devlyn Macabre vs. Session Moth Martina M62 Wrecking Crew (Alexxis Falcon & Lizzy Evo) vs. the Uprising (Nightshade & Skye Smitson) Rock ‘n Rome Express (Laura Di Matteo & Rayne Leverkusen) (c) vs. ??? & ??? (EVE Tag Team Championship Open Challenge) Emersyn Jayne vs. Miyu Yamashita (c) (EVE Championship)

Last but not least we go back to Pro Wrestling EVE for a fine evening of pro wrestling featuring everybody’s favorite, an open challenge!

Check it out live on EVE Online, folks.

Free matches here!

JD Drake vs. Jon Davis

Starting off hot with some heavyweight action guaranteed to satisfy from Full Impact Pro!

Blair Onyx vs. Kaia McKenna

Some sprinty fresh action as only Wrestling Open can bring you!

Daniel Garcia vs. JD Drake

Well I didn’t plan on this but we’re going right back to the Drake well because Limitless offered up this two-for-the-price-of-one video against “Red Death” Daniel Garcia, and we like that kind of value here at Sermon on the Mat!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.