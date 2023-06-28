Ring of Honor announced the ROH TV lineup for week eighteen (airing Thursday, June 29 on Honor Club), and it includes interesting title opportunities, the Forbidden Door open for NJPW, a Dark Order grudge match, and more.

The ROH TV card stands strong with:

ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Chuck Taylor in a Proving Ground match

ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. KC Spinelli in a Proving Ground match

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: The Embassy (Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, & Toa Liona) (c) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Bushi, Hiromu Takahashi, & Shingo Takagi)

Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver with Evil Uno) vs. The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch with Stu Grayson)

Fenix, Pentagon Jr., Hijo del Vikingo, & Komander vs. Shane Taylor, JD Drake, Anthony Henry, & Gringo Loco

El Desperado vs. Willie Mack

Leila Grey vs. Diamante

United Empire (TJP, Jeff Cobb, & Kyle Fletcher) vs. Darius Martin, Action, Andretti, & Christopher Daniels

La Faccion Ingobernable (Dralistico & Preston Vance) vs. Mark Wheeler & Vikram Prashar

House of Torture (Sho & Yujiro Takahasi) vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero)

Karou & Tarik vs. Big Bill Morrissey & Lee Moriarty

Imagine a world with Chuck Taylor holding the ROH World Championship. The Kentucky Gentleman has a shot to make it happen. First, he must beat or survive the time-limit in a match against Claudio Castagnoli. If Chuck gets the job done, then he might be in line to main event the Death Before Dishonor PPV on July 21. ROH has done nothing to build a challenger for Claudio at that event, so the Best Friend has as good a shot as anyone.

Athena is in the same boat as Claudio looking for a PPV challenger. At least to the credit of ROH, they have kept Athena busy with short feuds on ROH TV. Athena and her opponent of the month have been the best thing on the show recently. Athena has defeated Willow Nightingale, Emi Sakura, Yuka Sakazaki, Miyu Yamashita, Skye Blue, and Kiera Hogan in title defenses on ROH TV. The Fallen Goddess has won 45 straight one-on-one singles matches. Athena’s last one-on-one loss was to Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship at All Out on September 4, 2022. KC Spinelli isn’t going to be the one to break that streak.

Los Ingobernables de Japon are in the house, and they have their eye on gold against The Embassy for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship. Under different circumstances, a title change could be possible. I don’t see it happening on a random show with no build. Expect Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona to flex their muscle in victory. Plus, they’ll have Prince Nana by their side if they need extra help.

The most intriguing match of the evening is a showdown between the Dark Order and the Righteous. Both squads have been courting the allegiance of Stu Grayson. Vincent and Dutch have won out thus far, but what would happen if the Righteous beats the Dark Order to bloody pulps? Would that cause Stu to stick up for his friends? Or would Stu be content to remain on the aggressive path of the Righteous?

Which matches excite you most from the week eighteen lineup of ROH TV?