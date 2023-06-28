Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

WRKD Wrestling is now saying that Randy Orton could return “possibly even as soon as this weekend’s Money in the Bank.”

WrestleVotes claims there are “two very drastic finishes in play for the Bloodline matchup” at Money in the Bank but “creative seems split on the decision.” What’s more, The Usos and Solo Sikoa did a run through at a closed location to go over the match recently.

Fightful Select notes Judgment Day is beloved backstage at WWE and everyone is incredibly happy with the progress of the group as a whole.

They also said the goal for Dominik Mysterio is to make him a “well rounded wrestler” and that means having him work with a variety of opponents with different styles.

BWE claims Carmelo Hayes got applause at the Gorilla position for his work on Monday Night Raw this week, which included a good match with Finn Balor.

Per Fightful, AEW may have tentative plans made all the way through All Out.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you'd like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below.