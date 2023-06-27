Pro wrestling well represented on list of ‘100 most powerful & influential LGBTQ people in sports’

Our friends over at Outsports set about an ambitious goal of compiling a list of the most powerful and influential LGBTQ people in all of sports recently and they managed to put together a comprehensive group of 100 individuals that still left quite a few folks on the outside looking in. That’s a good thing! It just means the pool to choose from is growing larger and larger all the time.

That’s worth celebrating.

We make mention of this in this space because our corner of the sports and entertainment world is well represented on the final list of 100, with three names from professional wrestling making the cut:

Effy, who came in at number 96 and is described as an “icon that built himself into a figure whose notoriety spans the length of land and sea without ever signing with a major televised pro wrestling promotion.”

Ross Forman, who came in at number 80 and is noted for being a “true LGBTQ trailblazer” who helped multiple LGBTQ wrestlers share their story.

Anthony Bowens, who came in at number 44 and is credited as the first out LGBTQ male champion in the history of AEW who “uses that platform to speak on LGBTQ topics within pro wrestling and sports, relating his own experiences to issues faced by members of the community.”

I encourage you to go have a look at the entire list right here.